WAYNE — Christ the Savior Orthodox Church will present “An Appalachian Christmas,” a candlelit performance of traditional Christmas music performed by the combined choir of Christ the Savior Orthodox Church and Holy Cross Monastery, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in Wayne.
The evening will include the singing of many well-known Christmas carols as well as numerous shape-note carols sung in the traditional a capella style shape-note carols are famous for.
The choirs of Christ the Savior parish and Holy Cross Monastery have been working hard to prepare for this event. Light refreshments will be served in the parish hall following the performance.
Christ the Savior Orthodox Christian Church is located at 6375 W.Va. 152, Wayne. For more information, call 304-638-2436.