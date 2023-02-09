HUNTINGTON — For the first time ever, the Appalachian Queer Film Festival will come to Huntington in 2023.
Festival Programmer Jon Matthews announced the return to West Virginia showings — following festivals in Lewisburg, Morgantown and Charleston.
Matthews said he was impressed by the city’s ban on conversion therapy in July 2022.
“We feel that Huntington is a perfect fit,” Matthews said. He reached out to council member Tia Rumbaugh to collaborate.
Council Member Rumbaugh connected the festival with Huntington’s Foundry Theater to host the three-day event.
“In 2019, the Human Rights Campaign gave Huntington a perfect score in a report on LGBTQ inclusion, making it the most LGBTQ-friendly city in West Virginia,” said AQFF Board Member J Gallliene. “We’re so proud to show it off to filmmakers coming from outside the region.”
While the festival’s announcement comes as the West Virginia legislature has introduced several bills threatening the LGBTQ community, the festival organizers say Huntington is a bright spot for the state.
Community members rallied together Jan. 28 in a Unity Walk to speak against the recommended bills in the West Virginia legislature.
Founded in 2014, AQFF inspires creators to produce films that contain Queer and/or Trans content or have a Queer and/or trans writer, director, or producer. Films are often in rural settings, especially Appalachian settings, but is not a requirement for applications.
“We feel that the Appalachian Queer Film Festival is an important institution, and we’re proud to host the festival,” said Rachel Allinder, founder of Foundry Theater.
The 2023 Appalachian Queer Film Festival will be held from Oct. 6 to 8.
To submit a film for the festival, visit FilmFreeway.com.
