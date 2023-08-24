The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Dolly Parton’s recorded voice will ring out on the banks of the Ohio River Saturday evening as the music legend says, “The people who have lived in these mountains over the centuries, the Native and the settler, the slave and the free, the farmers and the miners, the men, women and children; they are bound to this place and shaped by it. They are loyal to the land, and to one another, because sometimes, that’s what it takes to survive here.”

That’s when fans at the Fly In Festival will know they’re in for an authentic mountain bluegrass experience as Appalachian Road Show — a nominee for International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2023 Entertainer of the Year Award — begins its headlining set.

