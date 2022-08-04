CLIFFTOP, W.Va. — Since the late 1980s, the Appalachian String Band Festival has been one of West Virginia’s premier old-time roots music events.
Taking place every year on the grounds of the historic Camp Washington-Carver on top of the New River Gorge near Clifftop, West Virginia, the festival brings together Appalachian roots music musicians and music fans alike.
Just like most events, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions caused the Appalachian String Band Festival, also known throughout the music world as simply “Clifftop,” to shut down in 2020 and 2021. This weekend, however, the musical gathering returns with its usual full slate of competitions and campground jams from Aug. 4-7.
Clifftop is both a musician’s village, with 90% of those who camp there playing an instrument at some level, and a main stage filled with music competitions and concerts for those who are fans.
Three years have passed since the grounds of Camp Washington-Carver were last filled with music. On Thursday morning, the Clifftop festival continues its revival until Sunday morning.
Camp Washington-Carver is a little over two hours from Huntington. The drive not only takes you to a music event, but it also puts you in the heart of the wild and wonderful New River Gorge area, with its hiking, whitewater rafting and fishing centered around the second-oldest river found on the surface of the Earth.
The festival itself is located at 1277 Washington Carver Road, Clifftop, WV 25831.
While the Clifftop Festival officially began Wednesday, there is a full slate of music events taking place Thursday and throughout the weekend.
Beginning Aug. 4, the Clifftop Festival will showcase its annual Fiddle Contest, a day-long event beginning with the onsite contest registration happening from 9 to 10 a.m. Then the youth portion of the Fiddle Contest begins at 11 a.m., followed by the Senior Fiddle Contest at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., the open part of the Fiddle Contest begins, with the Fiddle Contest Finals happening at 6 p.m. The winner gets a ribbon plus $400 in prize money.
Master dancer C. Burton will host a free instructional flatfoot dancing workshop Thursday at 1 p.m. at the picnic shelter, with live music provided by the Cat In The Butter band. For those who want to watch professional flatfoot dancing, Rodney Sutton and the Green Grass Cloggers will perform in the Chestnut Lodge from 1 to 2 p.m.
On Friday, Aug. 5, the Clifftop Festival hosts the annual Neo-Traditional Band Contest, where old-time mountain music combines with other forms of music and instrumentation.
The youth portion of the Neo-Traditional Band Contest begins at 11 a.m. The main part of the competition will happen from 1 to 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., the top five contestants will play two tunes each in the Neo-Traditional Band Contest Finals, with the winning band walking away with $1,000 in prize money.
Friday will also feature a concert at 8 p.m. by the Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet on the main stage.
The Clifftop Festival comes alive Saturday, Aug. 6, when the Traditional String Band Contest begins at 11 a.m. with the youth category, then the main open category from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by finals at 6 p.m. The winning band in this competition will also win $1,000 in prize money.
Afterward, Saturday night’s concert on the main outdoor stage will be by The Ruglifters.
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, there will be an open square dance each day at 8 p.m., with a live string band and professional dance callers on hand.
To camp at the Clifftop Festival this weekend, $50 will cover you for the whole time you are there, or the fee is $25 to camp Saturday night only. Without camping, the charge is $15 a day. Once inside, all events are free.
