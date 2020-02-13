HUNTINGTON — At 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, The Inner Geek bookstore in Huntington will host the monthly Writers Can Read event, featuring West Virginia author Kathy Manley and artist and author Bonnie Proudfoot reading selections from their works, as well as an open mic session for anyone who would like to share their prose or poetry with the audience.
The event is free and open to the public.
Manley lives in southern West Virginia and has been an educator in Logan County schools for over 35 years. She’s the author of “Don’t Tell ’em You’re Cold: A Memoir of Poverty and Resilience” and is a fellow of the 1995 West Virginia Writing Project.
Proudfoot moved to the Appalachian region in 1979 and has taught for many years at Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. She is a fiction writer, a poet, and a glass artist. “Goshen Road” is her first novel.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month (all year) from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Inner Geek at Pullman Square. For more information, contact michaelconnick@gmail.com.