HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities is now accepting grant proposals from area high schools for The Big Cover Up student initiative grant.
The Big Cover Up is a matching grant available to school-based student service clubs that develop a project to provide coats, hats, gloves, other necessary warm clothing and personal necessities to students in need. Schools in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties in West Virginia, and in Lawrence County, Ohio, are eligible to apply.
“For more than 20 years, The Big Cover Up has helped provide warm clothing and basic necessities to hundreds of local children and taught hundreds more students the joy of giving back to their community,” said Rachel Houston, director of community impact.
Matching funds raised by student groups are not required to be dollar-for-dollar for grant funds; monies raised, in-kind contributions, or discounts from retailers all can be counted as match. Each project must have a faculty sponsor and the project must be student-led and student-driven.
Grant awards are generously funded through a donation from Advantage Toyota. The application and complete project guidelines are available by contacting Houston at 304-523-8929, ext. 114, by email to rachel.houston@unitedwayrivercities.org or accessing the application directly at www.unitedwayrivercities.org/bigcoverupapp. The application is online, and the deadline is Nov. 6.
United Way of the River Cities is a nonprofit organization, the mission of which is to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in their community. To learn more about the United Way of the River Cities or to donate, visit unitedwayrivercities.org.