HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities is accepting grant proposals from area high schools for The Big Cover Up student initiative grant.
The Big Cover Up is a matching grant available to school-based student service clubs that develop a project to provide coats, hats, gloves, other necessary warm clothing and personal necessities to students in need. Schools in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, and Mason counties in West Virginia, and in Lawrence County, Ohio, are eligible to apply.
“The needs of our community are especially great as we continue to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, and this program is a wonderful way to empower students to address those needs directly,” said Lara Lawson, director of community impact, in a news release.
Matching funds raised by student groups are not required to be dollar-for-dollar for grant funds; monies raised, in-kind contributions, or discounts from retailers all can be counted as match. Each project must have a faculty sponsor and the project must be student-led and student-driven.
