CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC) is accepting applications from students and young adults, ages 14-21 years, who reside in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Putnam counties for the newly created West Virginia Human Rights Youth Ambassador Program. The program is an initiative of HRC Director Dr. Ronald L. Jones.
The goal of this program, according to Jones, is to teach youth about human rights and equip them with the tools necessary to promote tolerance and to appropriately intercede when human rights are violated.
Grants will be available to these Youth Ambassadors to promote human rights in their schools and communities.
Training for ambassadors will be held March 26 at West Virginia State University. To apply, contact James Westbrook: James.R.Westbrook@wv.gov or 304-558-2616.