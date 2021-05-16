HUNTINGTON — The First Stage Theatre Company is now accepting applications for two $1,000 scholarships: the Jim Stone Memorial Scholarship and the Leslie McElroy Memorial Scholarship.
First Stage sponsors the scholarships to honor the memory of Jim Stone, a longtime supporter of the arts and mentor to local children in the performing arts; and Leslie McElroy, who was a great supporter of community theater as a producer, actor and board member of First Stage.
Each scholarship awards $1,000 to a new or current full-time student who planning to study (or is now studying) dramatic or performing arts at a college, university or certified school of the performing arts.
The deadline for entries is Friday, June 11, 2021. The Stone Scholarship is awarded on the basis of academic merit, the McElroy Scholarship on the basis of financial need. Applicants may apply for both scholarships, and are urged to do so.
Applicants must have been involved with at least one First Stage Theatre Company show, either on-stage (as a performer) or off-stage (as a member of the tech crew).
Applicants must send: a list of the shows they’ve been in; a list of school-related extra-curricular activities; a list of civic or public service activities; a copy of an official school document showing the individual’s most recent grade-point average; identification of the college the individual is attending or will attend; and a brief statement (250 words or less) on why the applicant is interested in studying dramatic or performing arts.
Applications should be sent to First Stage Scholarships, P.O. Box 4, Huntington, WV 25706-0004.
Complete application information and forms are available by request by emailing FirstStagewv@gmail.com.