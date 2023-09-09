HUNTINGTON — Applications are now being accepted for the St. Mary’s School of Nursing/Mountwest Community and Technical College Minority/Person of Color Scholarship.
The scholarship recipient receives waived tuition at Mountwest for required support courses and full tuition, fees and books for all courses at St. Mary’s School of Nursing. The recipient must remain continuously enrolled and maintain an overall 2.5 GPA for ongoing eligibility.
The scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating high school student who meets the following criteria:
Must be Black/African-American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
Must be a resident of Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam or Wayne counties
Must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA in high school and must be graduating from high school in May/June of the application year.
To apply, a student must submit a completed scholarship application, along with a high school transcript and an 800-word, typed essay answering the question, “How has being a minority/person of color molded you as a person, and how will that shape your career as a registered nurse?”
To download the application, or for more information, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion. The deadline to apply is April 5, 2024, but early applications are encouraged.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.