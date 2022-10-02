The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Big Cover Up is a matching grant available to school-based student service clubs that develop a project to provide coats, hats, gloves, other necessary warm clothing and personal necessities to students in need.

HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities is now accepting grant proposals from area high schools for The Big Cover Up student initiative grant.

The Big Cover Up is a matching grant available to school-based student service clubs that develop a project to provide coats, hats, gloves, other necessary warm clothing and personal necessities to students in need. Schools in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties in West Virginia, and in Lawrence County, Ohio, are eligible to apply.

