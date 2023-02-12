The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Applications are now being accepted for the Diversity Leadership Living/Learning Community Student Scholarship, which is intended for incoming freshmen for the 2023-24 academic year.

The scholarship is sponsored by the president’s office and is a unique opportunity for students to live, learn and grow in a supportive and inclusive environment, while developing skills to become effective leaders in promoting diversity and inclusion. Those who receive the award must demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through their involvement in campus activities, community service and leadership roles.

