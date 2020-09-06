CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is accepting applications for the Health Sciences Service Program, which provides loan repayment for students in health professions who want to practice in underserved communities in West Virginia. This year’s award is available to students who are enrolled in their final year of a health professions graduate program at a West Virginia higher education institution.
“Through this vital program, students who are gearing up to graduate and are interested in serving the health needs of some of West Virginia’s most needy communities are eligible for much-needed funding to help cover their college loans,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s chancellor for higher education, in a news release. “Persistently, and especially now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we see rural areas of our state in great need of health professionals. This program is a terrific way to connect these front-lines providers with people who need care the most.”
The Health Sciences Service Program provides loan repayment for students who commit to work in an underserved community at sites like federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics, and outpatient primary care sites for at least two years after graduation. Medical and dental students are eligible for a $30,000 award, while all other disciplines are eligible for a $15,000 award.
Qualifying students are those studying to become dentists, nurse practitioners, nurse educators, nurse midwives, occupational therapists, pharmacists, physical therapists, primary care and emergency medicine physicians, physician assistants, public health practitioners, doctoral clinical psychologists, and licensed clinical social workers.
Awards are made by the Commission’s Division of Health Sciences, based on a competitive review process and recommendations of an advisory panel. Applicants must have educational debt in at least the amount of the loan repayment award. Other selection factors include a background or family ties in an underserved area of West Virginia; work or living experience in an underserved area; and, experience as a health professions student in an underserved area of the state.
Awards are made from a pool of all applicants, and preference will be given to West Virginia residents. Approximately 15 awards will be made during this award cycle, with application materials due by Oct. 15. Award decisions will be announced in early December.
For more information about the Health Sciences Service Program, visit the state’s free college-planning website at www.cfwv.com or contact Michelle Ruppert at HSSP@wvhepc.edu.