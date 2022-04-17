HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature the local poets Philip St. Clair and Barbara Costas-Biggs, The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18 in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
Philip St. Clair’s most recent book, “Red Cup, Green Lawn,” was published by Main Street Rag in 2020. He has received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kentucky Arts Council and was awarded the Bullis Prize from Poetry Northwest. He has loaded aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, mopped floors in a student union, tended bar in an Elks club, worked at the editor’s trade, and taught at three universities and a community college. He lives with his wife Christina in Ashland.
Barbara Costas-Biggs is a poet and librarian from Appalachian Southern Ohio. Her work has appeared recently or is forthcoming from Lost Balloon, Northern Appalachian Review, Mothers Always Write, Glass, Ghost City Press, 8Poems and others. Her poem “Naked in the Macy’s Changing Room, Trying to Think About Anything Other Than the Election” won the Split This Rock Abortion Rights poetry contest in 2017. Her first collection of poems, “Broken On the Wheel,” was published in November 2021 by Cornerstone Press.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month year-round from 7-8:30 p.m. in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington. The event features two award-winning, published authors that serve as featured readers to begin the event each month. Previous featured readers have included Marc Harshman, Denise Giardina, Crystal Wilkinson, Jonathan Corcoran, Doug Van Gundy, Robert Gipe, Nick White and others. Afterward, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
