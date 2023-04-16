The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature local poets Edwina “Eddy” Pendarvis and Jeff Tigchelaar. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 17, in Heritage Station, 210 11th St., Huntington.

The poets will read selections from their work, and an open mic session will provide an opportunity for anyone who would like to share their prose or poetry with the audience.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you