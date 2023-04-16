HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature local poets Edwina “Eddy” Pendarvis and Jeff Tigchelaar. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 17, in Heritage Station, 210 11th St., Huntington.
The poets will read selections from their work, and an open mic session will provide an opportunity for anyone who would like to share their prose or poetry with the audience.
Pendarvis, Professor Emerita, Marshall University, considers both West Virginia and eastern Kentucky home, as she was born in Floyd County, Kentucky, and spent her early childhood in Kopperston, West Virginia. Most of her research and writing features literature and life in central Appalachia, but draws on experiences from many different places. Her most recent nonfiction, “Another World: Ballet Lessons from Appalachia,” explores the influence of Appalachian culture on talent development in dance and other fields. She will read brief excerpts from “Another World,” an excerpt about Muhammad Ali and the connection between boxing and ballet and an excerpt about “little rats” and “bunheads.”
Tigchelaar is a former newspaper reporter and editor whose writing has appeared in journals including New Ohio Review, Beloit Poetry Journal, North American Review, Pleiades, and The Laurel Review, and in anthologies such as Verse Daily, Best New Poets, and New Poetry from the Midwest. His poetry garnered a fellowship from the Ohio Arts Council, and his first book, “Certain Streets at an Uncertain Hour,” published in 2015 by Washburn University’s Woodley Press, won the 2016 Kansas Authors Club Nelson Poetry Book Award. Tigchelaar currently works at Cabell County Public Library and lives with his wife and two children in Huntington.
The “Writers Can Read” open mic night reading series takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in Heritage Station. The event features two award-winning, published authors that serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month. Previous featured readers have included: Marc Harshman, Denise Giardina, Crystal Wilkinson, Jonathan Corcoran, Doug Van Gundy, Robert Gipe, Nick White, and others. Afterwards, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
