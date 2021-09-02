Laurel Coleman (Emily Ferrell) and Robert Farley (Marksie Dunn) are confronted by detectives from the Baldwin-Felts agency (Jade Saul and Nathaniel Chapman) during a scene from The Aracoma Story, Inc.’s production of “COAL.”
Jason McCoy and Emily Ferrell, portraying the roles of Jake Coleman and Laurel Coleman, rehearse a scene from The Aracoma Story, Inc’s production of “COAL.” Note that Ferrell’s costume was not complete during this rehearsal, hence the modern shoes.
Laurel Coleman (Emily Ferrell) and Robert Farley (Marksie Dunn) are confronted by detectives from the Baldwin-Felts agency (Jade Saul and Nathaniel Chapman) during a scene from The Aracoma Story, Inc.’s production of “COAL.”
Jason McCoy and Emily Ferrell, portraying the roles of Jake Coleman and Laurel Coleman, rehearse a scene from The Aracoma Story, Inc’s production of “COAL.” Note that Ferrell’s costume was not complete during this rehearsal, hence the modern shoes.
LOGAN — The Aracoma Story Inc. debuted its stage production of “COAL,” an original show inspired by the true events of the mine wars in Logan County in 1921, last weekend at Chief Logan State Park’s Liz Spurlock Amphitheater. There are two more weekends of shows planned.
Written by TAS Inc. board member Joyce Robertson, “COAL” tells the fictional story of the Coleman family living in Logan County in 1921. The show’s first scene begins in 1914 and, inspired by the true events leading up to and culminating in the Battle of Blair Mountain, the story quickly progresses to 1921 and follows the family’s struggles and determinations for better living and working conditions.
In the show, lead character Jake Coleman is a nonunion coal miner who learns of the union supporters plan to march to Mingo County for unionization efforts. The show follows Jake and his struggles to support his family; his wife, Opal, who holds high aspirations for her family; Jake’s daughter, Laurel, who works at the company store; and his young son, Matthew, who desires to be a union miner.
The show also features a host of other characters, including another Coleman daughter, Mary, men from the infamous Baldwin-Felts detective agency and a young, handsome, educated man named Robert Farley, who is Laurel Coleman’s love interest.
“COAL” is Robertson’s second play written for TAS after “Mamie,” which had two highly successful productions in 2015 and 2019.
Inspired by her own father working as a union coal miner for Island Creek Coal Company, Robertson wrote “COAL” in 2016, and in 2019, she submitted the screenplay in the West Virginia Writer’s Inc. writing competition, where it won second place in the Stage Play: John McCabe Memorial Script Award.
“COAL” has two weekends of show dates remaining: Friday-Monday, Sept. 3-6, and Friday-Sunday, Sept. 10-12. All shows begin at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets at the gate are $15 adult, $12 students and seniors age 55 and older and $10 for children 10 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance at a discounted price at the Pic-Pac grocery store in Man, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville, Southern Charms Delightful Wears in Logan or at the Chief Logan State Park Museum for $12 adult, $10 students and seniors age 55 and older and $6 for children 10 and younger. For more information, call 304-752-0253.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.