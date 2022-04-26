HUNTINGTON — Archivist and author Joe Geiger Jr. will speak at the May 5 annual membership luncheon of the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library.
Geiger, who recently retired as director of West Virginia Archives and History, will discuss how the Civil War gave birth to the new state of West Virginia.
“Due to the COVID pandemic, it’s been a couple of years since we were last able to have one of our annual membership luncheons,” said Friends President Bill Patton. “We’re hoping for a great turnout at this year’s event as we revive a long-standing library tradition.”
Reservations for the noon luncheon at the library may be made by calling 304-528-5700. Tickets are $15.
Geiger had worked in Archives and History since 1998 as historian, webmaster and assistant director. In 2007, he became the director. Geiger, who lives in Huntington with his wife Lois, is a Marshall University graduate with a master’s degree in history.
He’s written three books about West Virginia’s Civil War history — “Disorder on the Border: Civil Warfare in Cabell and Wayne Counties,” “Civil War in Cabell and Wayne Counties” and “Holding the Line: The Battle of Allegheny Mountain.”
