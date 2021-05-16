HUNTINGTON — McDonald’s owner/operators in the Huntington area will donate $12,877.13 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, following a successful Shamrock Shake and Shamrock OREO McFlurry campaign earlier this year.
Honoring the legacy of Shamrock Shake’s integral role in the building of the first Ronald McDonald House, participating McDonald’s restaurants donated 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake and Shamrock OREO McFlurry sold from Feb. 3 to March 31, 2021, to local RMHC chapters, according to a news release.
“As always, we’re thrilled to be able to help Ronald McDonald House Charities serve families in their times of need,” said local McDonald’s owner-operator Laurie Strahler in the release. “This is yet another opportunity for us to give back to an organization that does so much for others.”
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington provides a “home-away-from-home” for families and their children who are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals. Guest families are provided with all the comforts of home — plus a local support network — so they can focus on their child’s healing.
“McDonald’s customers have always played a critical role in raising funds for families staying at local Ronald McDonald Houses while their children receive life-saving medical treatment,” said Jaye Toler, director of development at RMHC of Huntington, in the release. “We are grateful for this continued support. Through this generous donation, we are able to provide a place of healing for families when they need it most.”