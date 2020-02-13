TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two area students were among the 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at the University of Alabama who were named to the dean’s list or the president’s list.

Montana F. Fouts, of Grayson, Kentucky, and Grant M. Young, of Hurricane, West Virginia, were named to the dean’s list.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. Students named to the dean’s list must have an academic record of 3.5 or above, while those named to the president’s list must have an academic record of 4.0.

