CHARLESTON — Pop singer Michael Bolton won’t be performing with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
The symphony announced the cancellation of the scheduled May 3 show Tuesday morning in a news release.
According to West Virginia Symphony Orchestra president Joe Tackett, the singer bowed out due to conflicts with television filming schedules, but Tackett added, “We are thrilled to provide our patrons with an exciting offering in its place.”
Instead of Bolton, the ZMM Architects and Engineers Pops Series show will be replaced with “Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” on May 7 at the Clay Center.
“Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” celebrates the music of the late “Queen of Soul” and will feature vocals from two-time Grammy winner Tamika Lawrence.
Tickets to the May 7 performance with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra are on sale now and start at $19.
To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at wvsymphony.org.
Current ticketholders for “Michael Bolton: Symphony Sessions” will receive tickets to “Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” by mail. Refunds or other exchanges can be requested by visiting the Clay Center box office or by calling 304-561-3570.
