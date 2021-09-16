HUNTINGTON — The “Appalachian Soul Man” Aristotle Jones is back with two new singles to close out the summer of 2021.
The singles, set to release on Friday, Sept. 17, will encompass the soulful, R&B driven style that fans have come to love and appreciate from Jones.
“Count On Me” is described as a chill, slow jam containing a deep underlying message.
“The opening line of Count On Me is based on a Martin Luther King quote, referring to the mentality that was needed during the Civil Rights Movement.” says Jones in a news release. “When I heard that line, it stuck with me. Growing up poor and black in West Virginia, and to see the amount of love between my parents amidst the struggle to raise us right and keep us safe, I knew it took an extreme amount of trust. ‘Count On Me’ is a love song, but it’s also a promise, or vow to remember to love in spite of hardships.”
The second single, “Get What You Give,” is described as an up-tempo piece infused with remnants of funk and jazz. Boasting a silky trumpet feature by CJ Rhen, “Get What You Give” presents a nostalgic attitude that leaves listeners grooving for nearly four minutes.
