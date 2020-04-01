Arlene Melton of Huntington will celebrate her 104th birthday on Thursday, April 9.
She was born in 1916 in Mary Town, West Virginia, in McDowell County. She currently resides at Madison Park Health Care in Huntington.
She is the oldest and only daughter of the late Maysha and Riley Stone. She had three younger brothers, including Riley Stone and sister in-law Margaret of Huntington. She has a daughter, Gwen Caldwell and son-in-law Dean of Proctorville, Ohio, and a son, Thomas Melton and daughter-in-law Pam of Huntington. She has five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She graduated from Kentucky Christian University in 1938 and received her BA at Georgetown University in Kentucky in 1940. She worked as a waitress in the cafeteria at Georgetown.
She worked as a secretary at Hoosier Engineering Company in Columbus, Ohio.
Melton is a faithful member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. She is a former Sunday School teacher for the Junior High Department and Philathea Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Helping Hand Circle for many years and played the piano for her Sunday School class for many years. She is a member of the Charity Rebekah Lodge, where she received the Degree of Chivalry (highest honor given to a Rebekah lodge member) and past district president of District #!8, a member of the White Snow Council member for 33 years. She was a musician for several lodges and also secretary and treasurer.
Melton is a lifetime member of the Democratic Women's Club and also of the Daughters of America.
Melton is known for working with flowers in her yard. She loves spending time with her children and grandchildren and enjoys sending cards to people for all occasions.
Some of her childhood memories include making homemade soda foam from vinegar, soda water and sugar for her brothers. She remembers spending time with her grandparents, where she loved riding horses, going to their spring to fetch water, swimming in their creek and attending the Red Jacket Community Church where she played the piano. She remembers her Dad putting her family and one of their cows on a train to Henry, Virginia, to escape the Mine Wars. They later moved back to Red Jacket, West Virginia.
Melton says her secret to longevity is thanking God and reflecting each day on her present blessing. She also credits living a Godly lifestyle, eating lots of vegetables and fruit, drinking plenty of water and keeping active.