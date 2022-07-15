HUNTINGTON — Singer and songwriter Arlo McKinley had just about given up on music.
After years of performing in his native Cincinnati, Ohio, spending a lot of time collaborating with alt country artist Jeremy Pinnell, McKinley did not begin to write his own songs until after he turned 30. When he found himself at a crossroads as to whether he should continue to pursue music or get a day job, McKinley began to hear from folks who had discovered his first album of original music.
That unexpected encouragement, much of it coming from strangers, changed his life’s direction.
This week, his new recording “This Mess We’re In” dropped on the Oh Boy label, and as a part of his album release tour, McKinley is headlining a concert this weekend at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Arlo McKinley, Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle and Pinnell will perform at the amphitheater from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Tickets are $20 and can be bought at eventbrite.com.
“When I was growing up, my mom and dad played music in the church and would play for fun at the house, singing songs while my dad played acoustic guitar,” said McKinley. “I’m also the youngest of three brothers, so I was always listening to what they were listening to, like punk rock and heavy metal. My dad was also into old traditional bluegrass and country music, and he had one of the best record collections around, filled with all of that stuff. He also went to a lot of bluegrass shows, and I remember him taking me to a Larry Sparks concert.”
As McKinley grew older, he became a singer and formed a duo with Pinnell, which lasted for several years. During that time, he watched Pinnell and observed his process when he wrote original music. Still, McKinley was well into his 30s before he decided to take his songwriting more seriously and create his own tunes.
“When my first album ‘Lonesome Sound’ came out in 2014, I just did that recording for myself so I could document the 10 songs that I had written by that time,” said McKinley. “Even then, I didn’t plan on making my songwriting a thing. I thought I would make that record and then maybe back out of the music business. But I decided to keep playing after I saw the response to that first album. I saw that a lot of people were getting something out of it, even beyond Cincinnati. I started getting emails from fans, which was one of the first things that showed me I was doing something good. I also noticed that people were starting to pick it up and review it. I was never confident as a songwriter until after that album came out. But I think I’ve settled into it now.”
McKinley discovered that he is at his songwriting best when he follows the “write what you know” approach, instead of creating storylines out of whole cloth.
“I pretty much write about my life,” said McKinley. “I am very open about myself as much as I can be, although I think I let the world in too much at times. But I just can’t see myself doing it any other way. I’m not one to sit down and make up a story when I write a song. Some people are really good at that, but that has never been it for me. Each of my recordings is a chapter of my life.”
Now, McKinley is experiencing success as a singer, songwriter and recording artist, has signed with the Huntington-based WhizzbangBAM Management team and is climbing up the music business ladder. He said Huntington has always been a good town for him, which is something he will always appreciate.
Somehow, McKinley has found his muse, and the future looks bright.
“I don’t know what I would be doing if I wasn’t playing music,” said McKinley. “I did have a day job for a while delivering tuxedos, but that company went out of business after I quit there to play music full time. Now I feel like I have nothing else to fall back on, which adds a pressure to it that I think I needed. Looking back, I have done some shows with Tyler Childers before he (gained popularity) and there were six people in the room. I remember one show where Tyler had to hold the cable going into the monitor so it would work because it kept falling out during his performance. So it is good to see those same people who were around at that point making it now, and I am glad I took that leap as well.”