SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Armstrong’s 3rd annual Avenge Hunger Month is helping provide needed resources to over 200 community feeding programs.
During the month of September, Armstrong customers, community partners and employees donated 16,167 pounds of food and $17,646 in monetary donations, as well as raising additional awareness via email, social media and Armstrong television commercials.
With many traditional events being canceled and a paramount focus placed on safety, Armstrong’s main event was the Avenge Hunger Virtual 5K race, which raised over $8,300 in entry fees and donations.
In just three years of avenging hunger, Armstrong, America’s 11th largest cable television provider, has collected nearly 100,000 pounds of food and $43,000 in monetary donations to share with community feeding programs. Avenge Hunger Month also helps to increase awareness of Armstrong’s Breaking Bread initiative to stock local food pantries and soup kitchens for their busy fall and winter seasons.
While September, National Hunger Action Month, receives the most attention, Breaking Bread is a year-round initiative.
Donations of food or money can be dropped off at any of the 15 local Armstrong offices to benefit those who are struggling with hunger and food insecurity across the communities served by Armstrong in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
“COVID-19 has caused our community food pantries to experience a shortage of resources,” said Shane Finster, community marketing manager with Armstrong, in a news release. “We appreciate the ongoing generosity of our customers, community partners and employees to help meet this need.”
Breaking Bread is celebrating 10 years of supporting community feeding programs across Armstrong’s service areas.
This initiative provides food, money, time and increased awareness about the need for food. Armstrong has donated thousands of branded commercials to promote this need in our communities, as well as via social media, email and the Armstrong Neighborhood Channel.