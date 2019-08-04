Carl Osburn was born at home along Miller's Fork in Wayne County in 1923. Before his 20th birthday Osburn became a Private First Class in the United States Army. Ten months later, he was in a foreign hospital bed recovering from combat wounds. Less than a year later, after returning to combat, he was wasting away in a prisoner of war camp on the outskirts of Ludwigsburg, Germany, existing on watered-down barley soup.
"Our family lived on 68 acres of back-breaking farmland that sent my father to an early grave," Osburn said. "I had four older brothers who have passed away. All but one of my six sisters has also passed. We had a garden that covered half an acre - what wasn't eaten was fed to the hogs. We used a mule for plowing and kept a couple of milk cows. Chickens that stopped laying eggs ended up on Sunday's dinner table. We'd trade eggs for groceries at a family-owned grocery store down the road where you would often find the older men playing dominoes."
Osburn quickly learned how to tie a cow's legs down to prevent being kicked while milking. He remembers neighbors helping neighbors during harvest and slaughtering hogs each fall. He also remembers the old the battery-powered radio from Sears and Roebuck that kept them in touch with the world beyond Wayne County. He mentioned a nearby creek that wasn't big enough for swimming but great for a bath if you brought some soap. In 1949, they retired their kerosene lamps when electric power lines were installed.
"Halloween was a time for getting homemade hard candy treats," Osburn said. "Thanksgiving was always a house full with covered dishes and my mother's lip-smacking chicken and dumplings. Another treat this time of year was fresh hog liver. Come Christmas time, my older brother Scott and I would cut a tree, and everyone would help decorate. We'd use balls from a Sycamore Tree and cover them with silver chewing gum wrappers. Next we'd cut strips of old newspaper and glue them in connecting rings that circled the tree. My best Christmas gift ever was a red Radio Flyer wagon. I got a used bicycle later that another one of my older brothers traded a beagle dog for."
Osburn attended Childers Elementary on Fisher Bowen Branch. Lunch was cornbread and milk in a jar kept in the creek to keep cool. It was a one-room building that closed after his first year. He then went to Booton Elementary, which still had outhouses, but drinking water had the convenience of an inside hand pump. He was also now close enough to town to exchange that cornbread lunch for soup of the day with crackers for 15 cents at a nearby restaurant. After graduation from Wayne High School in 1943, he continued working at home until called up by the draft board.
"It wasn't too long after I registered for the draft that I was completing my physical exam in Huntington," Osburn said. "Come August of 1943, I was at Fort Thomas, Kentucky, learning about Army forms, testing, procedures and ill-fitting tailor-made uniforms. After that it was 16 weeks of boot camp at Fort McClellan, Alabama. The place was known as an Entry Replacement Center, and there was a reason for it - a reason we didn't fully understand until later. My next assignment was Fort Meade, Maryland, with a seven-day delay en route. I used those most welcomed extra days to visit home."
Back at Fort Meade, Osburn completed a series of orientations and instructions before a short trip to Camp Patrick Henry, Virginia. A few days later, he was watching the sun rise from an oceangoing liner headed for Africa. Twenty-one days later, while breathing stagnant air sleeping in crew bunks stacked three high, they reached the shore of Oran, North Africa.
"The events in Africa began to shed a great deal of light on events to come," Osburn said. "One of the first things to happen was the issue of M1 30-06 Rifles with ammunition. We were then loaded into smaller ships that took us to the beachhead at Anzio, Italy."
While the major thrust of the invasion had occurred earlier, there were still lots of fighting to go around as they marched inland. In spite of a serious hip wound shortly later, Osburn feels blessed because many of his buddies were not as fortunate.
"I was evacuated to a M.A.S.H. unit, where I got patched up," Osburn said. "Then I was sent to a hospital in Italy, where I stayed for three weeks. I still carry part of that bullet in my hip today."
After being released from the hospital, Osburn was sent back to the 3rd Division where the fighting was going on.
"After a flight on a C-47 cargo plane, we landed in Marseille, France, and began marching through the country, cleaning up one village at a time rounding up Germans," Osburn said. "One day we came to the River Ill with a small wooden bridge crossing. After a few hours, our commander ordered the foot troops across first."
When Osburn and the others crossed, they were immediately ambushed by Germans as the bridge broke loose to prevent reinforcements. Before day's end and cut off from his unit, they became prisoners of war and were quickly loaded in cattle cars to POW camp Stalag V-A outside of Ludwigsburg, Germany. Before being liberated, his weight dropped from 166 pounds to 119.
"As the Americans came, the Germans fled," Osburn said. "We were flown to a hospital in LeHavre, France. My stomach had shrunk so much without food that it was weeks before I could eat a normal meal without throwing up."
After three months of R&R, Osburn was assigned military police duties in San Francisco Harbor until his discharge in November 1945.
After a few job moves, Osburn eventually retired from the Woody Williams VA Hospital custodial staff after 25 years. Carl and his wife, Emma, attend Echo United Baptist Church in Wayne. They love reading and discussing the Bible together and watching the Cincinnati Reds (regardless of their win-loss record).
When asked what would help America move in the right direction, Osburn suggested that bringing God front and center in all decisions would be a big help.
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.