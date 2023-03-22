The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“The Inside - - - > Out: Incarceration” exhibit will hold its opening at the Coalfield Development’s West Edge Factory from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The art exhibit is made up of works by West Virginians during their time in prison. It’s been traveling around the state since 2022, but it hasn’t been displayed in a gallery large enough to house the entire collection before. A few pieces have been added since it originally began.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you