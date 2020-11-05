HUNTINGTON — If you’re making your list and checking it twice already, the Huntington Museum of Art Museum Store is a good place to stop and shop.
A six-day event this year, the store’s holiday preview event is running through Sunday, Nov. 8, offering people a chance to get an early start on holiday shopping while focusing on social distancing.
During the sale, museum members are eligible for a one-time savings of 20% on purchases, including consignment items.
Decorations and gift items are being highlighted during the sale, along with artwork by regional artists. The Museum Store also features estate jewelry, apparel, scarves, books, toys and more.
HMA is requiring all shoppers and visitors to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
To limit the number of visitors inside the museum at the same time, HMA is using the online ticketing system Eventbrite, which allows visitors to acquire tickets using their smartphone, tablet or home computer. Anyone needing assistance with this process can call the museum at 304-529-2701 for help. For Member Mornings Eventbrite tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com or www.hmoa.org. For free general admission Eventbrite tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com or www.hmoa.org.