HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present Holiday Open House from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Admission is free, but visitors may bring nonperishable food for Facing Hunger Foodbank and warm clothes for Cridlin Clothing & Food Pantry.
The open house event will feature musical performances; a visit with Santa; shopping in the Museum Store; an art activity in the Education Gallery; and refreshments. The exhibit of artist-decorated trees titled “Art on a Limb” will also be on view at the museum during Holiday Open House. “Art on a Limb” went on view Tuesday and continues through Jan. 8, 2023.
Musical performances in the museum’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium will feature Cabell Midland Collegium Musicum at 1:30 p.m. and the Wayne Elementary Honor Choir & Percussion Ensemble at 2:30 p.m. Musicians from the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will perform in small groups around the museum, including in the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory, which will also feature holiday botanical stations.
“We are very much looking forward to the return of Holiday Open House at the Huntington Museum of Art,” said Raine Klover, the museum’s director of guest services, in a news release. “This will be our first Holiday Open House since 2019, and we are excited to help the community get in the holiday spirit this year.”
For more information on events, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. The museum is fully accessible.
