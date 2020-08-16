Essential reporting in volatile times.

The GFWC Pea Ridge Woman’s Club is conducting a supply drive to help keep elementary students safe this year.

With school beginning and needing to follow COVID-19 guidelines, art supplies provided by art teachers will be insufficient and no longer shared. Each student will need their own art supply kit to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to the club.

Art supplies needed include Crayola crayons (12-24 pk), colored pencils, markers (washable/multi-colors), scissors (kid-sized) and Sharpies (fine tip/black) to make these individual kits.

There will be various drop-off locations to donate supplies from Aug. 19-25 with the final day having curbside drop-offs (locations to be announced).

Some Kroger stores and Cabell County Public Libraries already are participating. Location updates and information will be posted to the Facebook page Art Supply Drive for Cabell County Elementary Schools.

All donations will be distributed to the elementary art teachers when they return to school Aug. 25, prior to students returning Sept. 8.

