DALLAS — Lindsey Arterburn recently was crowned 2019 National American Miss Texas Pre-teen Cover Girl at the state pageant held July 27-28 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas. Lindsey is the daughter of Michelle & Chris Arterburn (McKinney, Texas), granddaughter of Mary & Lewis Stowers (Milton, West Virginia/Cape Coral, Florida) as well as Judy & Chet Arterburn (Mobile, Alabama). Her great-grandparents were Alberta Stowers (Milton, West Virginia), and Paul & Becky King, who established the Mountaineer Opry House in Milton, West Virginia.
Lindsey was awarded the National American Miss (NAM) Texas Pre-teen Cover Girl Official State Crown, banner and trophy. She also received a special invitation to compete at the National Pageant held during Thanksgiving Week in Anaheim, California. At the pageant she also received the NAM, State Ambassador Award Trophy, Crown & Banner, State Finalist Medallion, Portfolio Award Trophy & Ribbon, and the Spirit of America Trophy.
Lindsey's activities include Girl Scouts, BSA-G (Boy Scouts of America-Girls), video gaming, being a Scarborough Renaissance Festival character, volunteering for the McKinney Adopt-a-Park Program, playing with her cats, and Walker Elementary Clubs: Coding, Graphic Design, Robotics, Choir, and We 'B' Running.
The National American Miss Pageants are dedicated to celebrating America's greatness and encouraging its future leaders. The pageant program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise, presentation, and offers and "All American Spirit" of fun for family and friends. Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals.