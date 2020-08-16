ONA — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had a silver lining for some: People are gardening for the first time, they’re cleaning out their garages and lots of people are learning to create cool things with Zoom (from meetings to musical performances).
Artist Linda Childers says, for the first few months, she used every spare moment to create masks out of air-conditioning filters as part of the West Virginia Mask Army, a project she quit when masks appeared in retail stores.
“Then I realized this slowdown period was a good time to create art for my house (something I’d been putting off) and after I did that, I decided to have The Summer Art Show 2020,” Childers said.
A former teacher who decided in 2012 to start a second career of making art, Childers’ first art show was in 2015 following her marathon “30 Paintings of Huntington in 30 Days.” Her work can be viewed and purchased locally at The Wildflower Gift Gallery in The Market and The Red Caboose at Heritage Station.
Now, Childers’ Summer Art Show 2020 will be held in a socially distant manner in her front yard at 2 Sunny Drive in Ona. At least 30 original paintings (all florals and ready to hang) will be displayed on easels, hanging in trees and sitting in flower beds.
This year, Childers said she wasn’t just inspired to paint a bunch of art, because she also has been “upping (her) gardening game” using no-till, organic methods, and wants to share her excitement and new cultivating knowledge, as well as her passion for addressing the climate crisis.
The show will take place on two different days: Saturday, Aug. 22 (drop by any time between 3 and 6 p.m.), and Sunday, Aug. 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. Masks are required. Childers says she also will share her organic gardening journey with visitors who are interested, and there will be presents for the first 150 attendees.
Those who decide they love a painting may bid on it online from 3 p.m. Aug. 22 through 6 p.m. Aug. 30. The highest bidders will pick up their paintings at Childers’ house, The Market, or have it shipped at cost.
All proceeds from the sales, minus expenses of the auction site and credit card costs, will go to either Hilary Turner’s campaign for Congress, Huntington’s food bank or a local animal shelter (the buyer decides).
View Childers’ work on Facebook: Art by Linda, or artbylinda.org. The auction will be hosted at https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/summer-art-show-2020-13239.