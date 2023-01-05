Artist Rong Wang, right, discusses her work with guests during a silent auction of her “The Watchman” series of work, benefiting the Foundation for the Tri-State Community on Thursday at the RenewAll building in Huntington.
Artist Rong Wang, right, discusses her work with guests during a silent auction of her “The Watchman” series of work, benefiting the Foundation for the Tri-State Community on Thursday at the RenewAll building in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A silent auction hosted by internationally acclaimed artist Rong Wang took place Thursday, benefitting the West Huntington Community Fund at the Foundation for the Tri-State.
The auction was co-hosted with RenewAll, an organization dedicated to improving Huntington’s West End.
The auction titled “The Watchman” is inspired by deer, with which Wang says she has become fascinated.
“The deer is a guardian and is strong, alert and agile by nature, making us feel safe and calm,” Wang said.
Wang, an artist originally from California, recently moved to West Virginia to be inspired by scenes from Appalachia’s mountains and landscape.
Wang won the Best in Show Watercolor award at the Asia Pacific Art Show in 2016. Her combination of Chinese-inspired ink and scenes that showcase the beauty of Appalachia aims to demonstrate the inspiration Wang has found within the state.
