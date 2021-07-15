The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Old Mill Bakery, 200 Morris Court in Hurricane, West Virginia, will host a “Meet the Artist” event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

The featured artist is Cathy Fulks Thomas, a graduate of Marshall University who studied graphic design and earned her master’s in education leadership. Thomas teaches art at Poca High School.

Thomas’ mixed media work was included in the Tamarack exhibit, “A Teachable Moment,” which showcased works created by art educators across West Virginia.

Her preferred medium is watercolor, but she has recently been moving more toward mixed media. She says she is influenced by her love of natural waters and colorful imagery.

For more information, call 304-993-8075.

