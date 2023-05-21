Artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities participate in the first “Art From Within” workshop on April 17 at WestEdge Factory in Westmoreland. Hosted by Coalfield Development with financial support from Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, the workshops continue monthly through September, with an open house and exhibit planned for October.
Submitted photo
HUNTINGTON — Coalfield Development is hosting a series of workshops for burgeoning artists with disabilities.
The “Art From Within” workshops are giving nine artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities an opportunity to learn they can create beauty.
Barb Lavalley Benton is the artist facilitating the classes with the help of volunteers.
“Art From Within workshops are intended to create space for people with disabilities. Our goal is to present different types of art while allowing the artist to try new things and discover their own creative spirit,” Benton said in a news release. “My personal hope is that each person attending these workshops feels the beauty of being in ‘the creative moment’ and takes that with them when they leave into their life.”
The first of seven workshops took place April 17 at WestEdge Factory on Vernon Street in Westmoreland. Gina Milum, Arts and Outreach coordinator with Coalfield Development, said she was inspired by the ArtBeat studio in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to bring the concept to Huntington. Milum secured a grant from the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts in accordance with the National Endowment for the Arts to fund the venture.
Kandi Workman, Tamarack Foundation for the Arts programming manager, remarked, “At Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, we hold the belief that the arts are for all, and every person deserves access to opportunities for creative expression. Art can serve as connective tissue in a community, pulling folks of all experiences together, and the Art From Within workshops serve as a great example of inclusivity and community building from the heart. TFA is honored to support this program.”
Artists used clay to make pinch pots, painted a landscape and made gel prints during their first workshop. The workshops will continue once a month through September. Artist From Within is held the third Monday of the month at 3 p.m. at WestEdge Factory.
Art From Within plans to host an open house and exhibit at West Edge Factory in October to show off all their completed work. Milum said she hopes to have continued grant support in the future to offer additional Art from Within workshops.
