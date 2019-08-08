The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The contemporary Appalachian arts scene will be celebrated at Arts Night Out at Heritage Station, set for 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a drum circle hosted by First Congregational United Church of Christ on the Heritage Station patio. Attendees can bring their own instrument or use one of the church's.
Ceramicist Allora McCullough will welcome guests inside the Visitors Center with a popup artisan shop.
At 7 p.m., Huntington Fiction Factory will host local writer Brock Nicholson, who will present "Writing for Comics & Graphic Novels."
Local artists Elizabeth Elswick, David Pittenger and Sett Pitt will present solo exhibitions at Pax Cafe (formerly Moonlight Cookies), Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar, and The Red Caboose, respectively.
The Haute Wicke Social will host Charleston-based jewelry designer Cynthia McComas of Softscapes.
Attendees also can try their own hand at art at Full Circle Gifts and Goods, which offers participants the opportunity to create their own ceramic tile at a cost of $25 per tile.
Let's Eat, Sip, Pax Cafe and Taps will be open for food and beverage options, and the newest addition to Heritage Station, Nomada Bakery, will offer samples from their menu inside the Visitors Center.
Taps will also offer another kind of craft experience with their High Ground Brewing Tap Takeover. High Ground is a veteran-owned brewery located in Terra Alta, West Virginia.
"We have a diverse group of artists and mediums represented at Arts Night Out this month," co-organizer Raine
Klover said in a news release. "Elizabeth Elswick of The Hippie's Daughter has been making macrame pieces since she was a young child. Her large-scale macrame wall-hangings will fill Pax Cafe's walls.
David Pittenger is a photographer who dives deep into experimental in-camera and digital processes. His exhibition, 'A Profound Lack of Focus,' will be hosted by Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar. Seth Pitt, of Thomas, West Virginia, is a self-taught artist whose whimsical creations are a delight to behold. The versatility of ceramics will be highlighted through Full Circle's carving class, Allora McCullough's vessels and functional pottery, and Softscape's ceramic jewelry."
Arts Night Out is a multidisciplinary arts event that occurs at Heritage Station in the heart of downtown Huntington the second Thursday of every month. Visit https://artsnightoutwv.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/ for more information, or contact Raine Klover at 304-525-7333 or raine@visithuntingtonwv.org or Sheila Redling at sgredling@gmail.com.