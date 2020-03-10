HUNTINGTON -- The March edition of Arts Night Out is set for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station to celebrate the local arts scene.
At 7 p.m., Huntington Fiction Factory and Sheila Redling will host local author Michael Knost in the Visitors Center community room. Knost is a Bram Stoker Award®-winning editor and author of science fiction, fantasy, horror and supernatural thrillers. He will talk about Relational Influence in fiction writing and how it adds depth, realism and credibility to every set piece -- as well as character -- in your story.
The Red Caboose will host Liz Pavlovic, whose work has been in the shop since 2018.
“A lot of my work is inspired by experiences in West Virginia and Appalachia, but I'm always fascinated by the weird and mundane anywhere,” Pavlovic said. “I'm drawn to things that are often overlooked, so I end up exploring a lot of food traditions, obscure monsters and urban myths. I love digging deeper into obsessions and cliches, and often use wordplay and visual humor in my work.”
Amber and Brandon of Pattern of Integrity have created a series of woodworking pieces specifically for Sip’s space. Their colorful work is inspired by Native American motifs and the colors of the Southwest.
Noelle and Scott of Full Circle Gifts and Goods will host a night of tile-carving. Bring your own designs and ideas or use templates. Cost is $25, and time slots must be reserved in advance at https://fullcircleceramic.com/products/create-your-own-tile.
Arts Night Out occurs at Heritage Station the second Thursday of every month. For more information, visit https://artsnightoutwv.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/ or contact Raine Klover at 304-525-7333 or raine@visithuntingtonwv.org or Sheila Redling at sgredling@gmail.com.