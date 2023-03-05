HUNTINGTON — The Artstream Nomadic Gallery will visit the Huntington Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Ceramic works by Artstream artists will be available for viewing and purchase.
Three Artstream artists — Justin Donofrio, Sanam Emami, and Lisa Orr — will be demonstrating in HMA’s Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on March 19. All three artists are former Walter Gropius Master Artists.
HMA will offer free general admission on March 19.
The Viper Wood Fired Oven Pizza food truck is scheduled to attend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so visitors can purchase something to eat during the event. Hill Tree Roastery Coffee will offer free coffee samples and sell bags of locally roasted coffee at the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Many people will remember that the Artstream Nomadic Gallery came to Huntington in March of 2018, spending one day at HMA and two days at Pullman Square,” said HMA Artist in Residence Kathleen Kneafsey, in a news release. “We are extremely grateful that the Artstream could manage to visit Huntington for one day on this trip. The Artstream is coming to Huntington from its visit to the National Council on Education for the Ceramics Arts conference, which will take place in Cincinnati from March 15 through 18.”
The Artstream’s last visit to Huntington was memorable, said HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn.
“The Artstream was so warmly welcomed to Huntington five years ago that we are happy to host another stop at the Huntington Museum of Art, where we have developed a strong clay program led by HMA Visual Artist in Residence Kathleen Kneafsey. Kathleen has coordinated the visit of dozens of well-known ceramic artists from around the country to present Walter Gropius Master Artist workshops at HMA,” Dearborn said in the release.
For more information, call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
