One of the advantages of having a university in downtown Huntington is the art, music and entertainment that it provides, and the Marshall Artists Series is an example.
With the second half of the Marshall University school year getting underway, the schedule for the Marshall Artists Series kicks into high gear, providing shows for the general public as well as for students.
Angela Jones, director of marketing for the Marshall Artists Series, highlights the events coming in the near future.
On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Hubbard Street Dance Chicago troupe will perform at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
“They are a contemporary dance company who are renowned in the overall dance community,” said Jones.
“What is special about this show is they will be presenting a show featuring the work of five different choreographers at the Keith-Albee. Opening in 1928, 2023 will mark the 95th year of the Keith-Albee theater, with its 100th anniversary coming in five years.”
The Marshall Artists Series will also feature a West Virginia-based talent when An Evening With Lady D takes place Feb. 16.
“We are very excited about that show, as we get to honor Black History Month with a performance by Lady D, who is considered West Virginia’s First Lady of Soul,” said Jones. “There is also a documentary made by Lady D, who is also known as Doris Fields. It is called ‘Those Who Came Before,’ and the film series examines the stories of Black performers in West Virginia. So, we will screen the first episode of ‘Those Who Came Before’ at the show, and then Lady D will take the stage and do her live concert.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band brings its funk, rock and blues to the Keith-Albee.
“We are very excited about having guitar great Derek Trucks and his equally talented wife Susan Tedeschi at the Keith-Albee with their 12-person band, and local music fans are excited about it as well,” said Jones. “As soon as we announced this show, our phones were ringing off of the hook. This concert will be a cool way to end February here in Huntington.”
For local and regional filmmakers out there, or those who aspire to be one or are just appreciative of local talent being featured in a big way, the Regional Reels Film Festival will take place on March 4, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
“We have always had a lot of people reach out to the Marshall Artist Series wanting us to present locally made films over the years, but they don’t always fit in with our International Film Festival event,” said Jones. “So, we came up with this idea to do a one-day screening of films made by local people, acted in by local people and with local topics and interests. We are excited as we have four really good films chosen that we will show back-to-back. We are also hoping that all of the filmmakers will come and do a Q&A session after each film. All filmmakers would love to see their work shown in a nice movie house, and there is nothing more glorious than the Keith-Albee.”
For the most part, the Mountain Stage radio show, which is perhaps West Virginia’s most acclaimed cultural presentation to the world, records its programs live in Charleston. Every once in a while, however, Mountain Stage comes to record a program in Huntington, and that will happen on March 26 at the Keith-Albee.
“We love Mountain Stage, and this show will be fun as it will highlight some Celtic acts,” said Jones. “The lineup will include The High Kings, folk music legend Atom Paxton, the prolific songwriting duo The DonJuans and more acts to be announced later.”
A special event will take place March 31, when the Academy Award-winning film “Rocketman” — the biopic about the career of pop and rock music legend Elton John — will be shown while accompanied by a live orchestra at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
“It will be so cool to have the 60-piece orchestra on the stage and playing along with this fun movie being projected behind it,” said Jones. “And, the orchestra will not be one that travels with the film, but instead we will feature an orchestra made up of musicians who live in Huntington and around the Tri-State.”
More information about all of these shows and tickets can be found at www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.