HUNTINGTON — After nearly two decades of helping to shape and grow interculturalism at Marshall University, Maurice Cooley will retire.
Cooley, vice president of Intercultural Affairs and Student Affairs, will retire from his position in July, leaving several holes to fill across the university. As a search wraps up to find his replacement, Cooley reflected on his life as a son of Marshall and where his path will lead in the future.
Cooley grew up in Lewisburg, West Virginia, during the Jim Crow era, not going to his first integrated school until 11th grade. Cooley wasn’t sure what post-high school life would look like for him, and to this day he is unsure how his application got to Marshall University. However, he had an uncle who lived in Huntington and he knew he liked the city, although he had never seen the campus.
He attended Marshall University in the fall of 1966. The dorms were full and he had to live at the Prichard Hotel, blocks away from campus, but he didn’t mind because it was a classy place. His parents spent a day with him after dropping him off, and he never looked back.
“And it was either that evening or the next day, I went downstairs to talk to the bellman because they had all these Black bellmen,” he said. “I was so proud to tell these men, ‘I’m a Marshall University student. Now, can you tell me where it is?’”
Cooley was one of only a couple dozen Black students, most of whom were athletes, but they found each other and were a close-knit group. He was the first of a couple dozen Cooleys to attend the university in the years since.
In 1970, he received his bachelor’s degree in sociology, but he was drafted into the U.S. Army shortly after commencement. He started three years of service two weeks after the football team plane crash. He was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, and San Antonio, Texas, with his final year being served in Seoul, South Korea, as a social work and psychology specialist.
After his service, he went to graduate school, where he studied a year of psychology before transferring to the counseling department. After graduation, he was the first person to be hired for Goodwill Industries of America in Huntington, where he developed a shelter workshop focused on job evaluation and job placement for adults with a variety of disabilities.
He joined Prestera Center in 1977, where he stayed until 2003. He started as the director of emergency diagnostic service, after which he did a variety of clinical work and grant writing, with a focus on property and group home development. He also became one of the first people in the state certified as a divorce custody mediator.
He made his return to Marshall in 2003 as the director of the Center for African American Students. He said he spent a considerable amount of time during those years developing innovative and progressive initiatives and programs designed to maximize the success of Black students at Marshall.
From that came Marshall’s Society of Black Scholars, one of his crowning achievements. He said the program has been wildly successful, with several former members becoming — or working toward becoming — doctors, attorneys and pharmacy students, among other trades. He said 85% of students go to graduate school or professional school.
The program started as an experiment to see if one could take students with average test scores and develop specific habits aligned with high academic outcomes to increase the likelihood they would be successful. It worked.
Cooley then moved on to become the associate vice president of Intercultural Affairs to provide a range of support services for minority students in the university. Three years ago he became the vice president of Intercultural and Student Affairs to help create an international program.
In those three short years, he said, there have been a number of prized innovations he believes will be around Marshall for a long time. He mentioned the annual unity walk and the World Council, which teaches students about different cultures outside of their ethnicity groups. He also praised the expansion of the Center of African American Students, LGBTQ programs, the Donning of the Kente ceremony and more.
In April, the university cut the ribbon on its new, 6,000-square-foot Intercultural Center on campus. The center provides a space for each ethnic and cultural minority on campus in one place where together they can share ideas and explore culture.
“Marshall’s culture and being here will cause you to grow,” Cooley said. “Otherwise you get left behind.”
He said the most important element of the Intercultural Center is for people who are not people of color. The university has a responsibility beyond academic learning to prepare its students to become future leaders in a globally integrated and pluralistic society, he said.
“A student will have knowledge and skills in your discipline,” he said. “But because of how we redesigned campus and created a culture within our university, it also increases the likelihood that many of our students, when they graduate, they’ll be better prepared to live and socialize and work with people from all over the world.”
Cooley has his hands in many buckets that have led to the growth of Marshall’s Intercultural Affairs, but it’s what goes on behind the scenes that makes him most proud. He is working on publishing a book with some work from his students. He said he has been invested in solving individual student issues, with his favorite cases being the most complex.
“Some students are better prepared than others, but even if you are slightly prepared, then a university must structure itself to help those who are to at least be just as successful as those who have the most,” he said. “Now that’s when you know when you’re doing good work,” he said, adding, “If people didn’t help me when I was younger, I may not have been on the right road either.”
Cooley could not brag more about his co-workers and the collaborative atmosphere Marshall has.
“While it is time for me to make a departure, I leave knowing that there’s great leadership and such a strong foundation for growth and continuous change and development so that our future students’ lives will be even more impacted,” he said.
Cooley said he hadn’t been asked why he decided to retire, but after some thought he said life does not go on forever. He said hopefully he will have more time to spend with his wife, Deborah, and children, Luke and McKenzie, both Marshall graduates who now live in New York City.
An accomplished watercolorist, he also wants to spend more time in his art studio. He said since he was a child he has been interested in art. He said he has been focused on watercolors for about 30 years, and his office is covered in vibrant works of art.
“(I paint) a lot of abstracts, some landscapes and some waterscapes and architectural stuff,” he said.
His art can be purchased at watercolordown.etsy.com and the prints are printed locally at International Moulding in Huntington.
Cooley said he isn’t sure what retirement will look like. He loves to solve hard problems, and his job at Marshall gave him pieces of complex puzzles to put together. Now he has to find those pieces himself. Once he retires in July, he will stay with the university as a consultant for a few hours a week to help ease the transition for his replacement.