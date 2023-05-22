ASHLAND — The Ashland Animal Rescue Fund (AARF) has gone through a lot this spring.
First, a dog named Thor who’d been at the kennel for over a year, had a stroke on April 4 and died at the Tri-State Animal Clinic the next day. Thor was found in October 2022 tied to a set of steps near a telephone pole without food or water.
Cathy Queen, executive director of AARF, said the rescue is approached with situations like Thor’s more often than people realize.
“They (the veterinarians) tried everything they could and he rallied a little bit and then he passed away on his own. It about broke our hearts,” Queen said. “But that's one of the incidents where we rallied our community support to help for his care when he was found and he got everything he needed and he was tested for the basic things and all the important things that he needed to be healthy and to live a good life.”
She called him a loving and good-spirited dog.
Also in April, the organization received a $7,500 grant from Petco Love to help sustain the kennel and increase staffing. AARF is not a state-run shelter; it is no-kill and runs entirely on donations. Right now, it houses more than 30 dogs and many cats at its kennel and in foster homes. Animal intake was also closed through much of 2022 and 2023.
Between veterinary care, medicine, food building maintenance and staff, it costs thousands each month to run the organization.
“It's easy for us to rake up, you know, a $10,000 vet bill within several months,” she said.
Around the same time, video game streamer Hannah Bryan helped raise over $3,000 to put toward AARF’s vet bill.
“She asked that all of her followers help to raise money because things with the economy and such, donations have been just very slow,” she said. “So we were totally thrilled and totally grateful for the, you know, outpour of her support and it just meant a lot to me.”
Some donations were as high as $500.
Bryan, known as @NoisyButters online, was born in Ashland and moved away at the age of 4, but her family still has connections to the area.
“So I have been a gamer since before I could walk, back when I lived in my home in Ashland. My parents would sit me in front of the Nintendo 64 and I would play it like a, so my hands were too small to even hold the controller like this, so I had to play it like a keyboard because I was so, so small,” she said. “But ever since then, I've just loved video games. I never put the controller down and I saw videos online of people just talking about their daily lives and you know, just playing video games for an audience. I said, ‘That looks kind of fun. That looks kind of like a way of doing a diary entry but also showing the world how nice you could be at video games.' I think it's fun. It's kind of like my own personal stage.”
She would play late into the night. Her parents would try to get her to go to bed and she would say, "No, this is gonna be my job." They had no idea that would actually become true.
She now lives in Atlanta. Her videos and vlogs are mainly about gaming and tech. She is most known for playing Call of Duty and has 1.22 million subscribers.
“I think one of the shining things about me is my positivity and happiness,” she said. “Everybody is so angry and everybody's after each other, which I get, it can be a very aggressive game.”
When she streams, she has a button that acts as a “tip jar” and at the beginning of one of her streams she told her followers that all the money from the tip jar that day would be going to AARF. She also put links for people to donate directly to the AARF website and to the Amazon wishlist in case people wanted to donate that way.
“I had people tweeting me saying, ‘Hey, I bought them some cat treats. I bought them some food. I bought them this.’ And showing me the receipt saying, ‘Oh my gosh, it got delivered today. I hope the dogs love it.’ It was very wholesome, very sweet, but it was a very last-minute, little fundraiser, and I think it worked out the best that it could and it really warms my heart,” Bryan said.
She got the idea for the fundraiser when her mom mentioned that AARF was going through a “rough patch.” It’s something she’s done for other charity organizations in the past like Tennessee Dachshund Rescue and Gamers Outreach.
She also enjoys looking at the adoptable animal photos on AARF’s Facebook page and plans to visit the shelter the next time she is in Ashland.
Then, on April 23 AARF participated in the 2023 Tour for Life by North Shore Animal League America (NSALA), the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization. This is the first time NSALA has held the event since the pandemic.
“It's always a huge event when they come to our location and we do this, and we are pretty successful with adoptions. They take care of all the PR and the promotionals for us and they do a fabulous job of getting thousands upon thousands of homeless animals adopted during this tour that they take across the country,” Queen said.
Thirteen animals were adopted during the event.