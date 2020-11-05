ASHLAND — Organizers of the Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival in Ashland announced Tuesday that this year’s Christmas parade, scheduled for Nov. 24, will be a drive-thru event.
This means floats will be stationary and cars will drive through the park to view them, due to restrictions on crowd size as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The parade will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 24 in Central Park. Its theme will be “A Christmas Miracle.”
Organizations that want to participate will need to fill out an application as soon as possible to try to guarantee a spot. Participation in the parade will be limited to a first-come, first-served basis due to the limited amount of space for floats.
Organizations also will be limited to the number of people who are allowed to be on each float. Bands or groups without floats will also need to limit the number of participants, and animals will not be permitted this year.
Go to winterwonderlandoflights.org for an application.
Other changes to this year’s festival are that the annual beauty pageant, Breakfast with Santa and karaoke have been canceled.
The park’s annual holiday light display will be up from Nov. 16 to Jan. 3, 2021.