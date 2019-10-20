ASHLAND — Chocolate Church Players will hold auditions for the Christmas musical “An Unexpected Christmas” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the church sanctuary. There is no advanced preparation required. All participants will be required to sing a song from the script. Rehearsals will be at 6 p.m. in the theater room Monday through Friday, although not all cast members will be required to attend every rehearsal.
The production team includes: Megan Bramel, an Ashland native, as musical director; Paula Krepsik, former costume designer at ACTC Theatre, who will coordinate the costumes; and Edward Figgins, director of Chocolate Church Players, who will direct the musical and design the scenery and lighting.
“An Unexpected Christmas” brings people from different paths of life together in the most unexpected way — in the middle of an airport terminal on Christmas Eve. This musical is filled with songs of real-life struggles and created by Dove Award-winning creators Joel Lindsey, Jeff Bumgardner, Heidi Petak and Daniel Semsen.
Performance dates are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and a special performance for Ashland First United Methodist Church members at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. All performances will be held on the Fellowship Hall Stage.
For more information about auditions, call Figgins at 606-465-9834.