ASHLAND — Ashland in Motion (AIM) will conduct the fifth event of the 2021 First Friday season from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
A large plant sale will be hosted by the Southern Hills Garden Club near First Presbyterian Church, close to Broadway Square.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Cypress, a rising Appalachian folk trio who met at Marshall University, will perform at Broadway Square. Bring your own chair.
AIM’s Basketball Hotshot Competition is open to all ages. Register at 6 p.m. Scores will be based on a one-minute period with each competitor shooting from specified spots on the court. Points will be awarded per basket, and the winner of each division will receive a prize and advance to the October Championship. There is no cost to participate, and participants can come to each event and their best score will be used. The competition will end at 8 p.m.
Matney’s Pizza, Dutch Fryers, Kona Ice and fresh kettle corn will also be on hand. COVID-19 vaccinations will be available onsite, and no appointment is necessary.
The block party will feature a car show, art alley, extended downtown shopping hours and children’s STEAM activities sponsored by Marathon Petroleum and Ashland Pediatric Dentistry.
AIM’s new green and white striped beverage tent will be set up in the middle of Winchester near food vendors and Broadway Square.
For the classic car show, in-person registration is offered. Show participants must enter and exit the venue via 15th Street and Carter Avenue. Parking is from 3:30-6 p.m., at which time cars will be escorted from participant spots.
Hand washing stations are available and are sponsored by King’s Daughters Health Systems, and visitors are encouraged to wash their hands, wear masks and practice social distancing.
