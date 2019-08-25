08xx_lions_33619.jpg

Courtesy photo Verna Sharp and Ashland Lions Club President Chuck Adkins are shown with collected eyeglasses.

ASHLAND — The Ashland Lions Club recently was visited by Verna Sharp, the third vice president of Kentucky Lions District Y. In addition to Sharp providing a district update to Lions Club members, the club provided Sharp with more than 1,400 pairs of eyeglasses that have been donated through the various collection boxes the club maintains throughout the Ashland area.

The mission of Lions Clubs International is eyesight, and as part of that mission the Ashland Lions Club and other clubs around the world collect eyeglasses that are then sent to official Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centers (LERC) for processing. There, the glasses are sorted to determine those that are usable or unusable, processed,

and placed in inventory for distribution to optical missions around the world.

Lions help to minimize landfill waste by supporting precious metal reclamation and scrap processing for damaged glasses that are unusable.

The Ashland Lions Club meets Tuesdays at noon at the Elks Lodge. For more information, visit facebook.com/ashlandlionsclub.

