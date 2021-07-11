ASHLAND — The Ashland Lions Club has returned to weekly in-person meetings after a year-plus hiatus due to the pandemic.
As one of the first orders of business, club members elected officers to lead the organization during its 2021-22 fiscal year and inducted those officers at its June 29 meeting at the Ashland Elks Lodge.
During the induction ceremony, the club’s ceremonial gavel was presented to incoming president David Anderson. Anderson is an assistant vice president and loan officer at Kentucky Farmers Bank, where he has worked for eight years. A 2004 graduate of Kentucky Christian College, Anderson has 18 years of banking experience. Anderson’s community work includes 17 seasons as an official for local high school sports.
Other new officers of the Ashland Lions Club for the upcoming year are Beth Workman, vice president, and Chuck Adkins, secretary/treasurer.
“It’s an honor to be elected to lead a club with such a rich and vital history,” Anderson said. “The Ashland Lions Club has been serving the community for nearly 100 years and is a great opportunity for anyone looking to become more involved in the city of Ashland.”
The Ashland Lions Club was chartered Feb. 12, 1924, and is one of the Tri-State’s oldest service clubs. The club meets every Tuesday at noon at the Ashland Elks Lodge.
Lions Club International is the world’s largest service organization, boasting more than 46,000 clubs and 1.4 million members worldwide.
For more information, send the club a message through its Facebook page at facebook.com/ashlandlionsclub.