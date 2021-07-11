ASHLAND — An Ashland resident recently learned what it’s like to go to space.
Kirk Walker, of Ashland, attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber Camp, in Huntsville, Alabama. While at the weeklong educational program, Walker learned about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
The program is designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration, according to a news release. Walker spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk.
Walker and crew “returned” to Earth in time to graduate with honors.
Space Camp uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects, the release said. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the International Space Station and train in simulators like those used by NASA.
Almost 1 million trainees have graduated from a Space Camp program since its inception in 1982. Children and teachers from all 50 states have attended a Space Camp program.
The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.