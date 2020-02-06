ASHLAND, Ky. — Love is in the air and on the wall with the new interactive Post Your Love art display at Ashland Town Center. Guests of all ages are invited to participate by handwriting a sticky note celebrating the love in their lives, snapping a photo of the post-it and sharing it on social media using the #PostYourLove hashtag.
“Personal handwritten notes are becoming even more special in this digital age,” said Jaime Bloss, marketing director at Ashland Town Center. “We believe that all love deserves to be recognized, and we look forward to seeing the heartwarming notes our guests create this Valentine’s Day season.”
The art display is located in the TJ Maxx Court and will be on display through Feb. 29.
In addition, Ashland Town Center is hosting several events to celebrate Valentine’s Day, including the KidX: Bestie Bash and Galentine’s Sip ‘N Shop.
For additional information, visit www.ashlandtowncenter.com