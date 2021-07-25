ASHLAND — Whether students and teachers are reentering the classroom for the first time, continuing to learn virtually or have remained in-person throughout the past year, Ashland Town Center aims to provide the community with many different ways to celebrate the fresh start of a new school year.
Through a selection of upcoming events, guests will be able to savor the last moments of summer and prepare for school in style, mall officials said in a news release.
“We are excited to prepare kids, families, and educators in the Tri-State community for this coming school year,” said Vicki Ramey, general manager at Ashland Town Center, in the release. “This school year will be especially memorable as many students return to in-person learning, and at Ashland Town Center, we want to support guests and offer ways to celebrate the start of an exciting new year in the classroom.”
As teachers transition back into the classroom, Ashland Town Center will show them some love through Teacher Appreciation Night from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Educators can enjoy giveaways and snacks, which will be available while supplies last, in the JCPenney Court.
Children will also have the opportunity to celebrate going back to school through the KidX Club Back to School Party from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 3.
The event will feature hands-on activities, including games, craft stations and more in the JCPenney Court.
To help local students and educators prepare for the upcoming year, Ashland Town Center will host a School Supply Drive now through Aug. 3 near the Food Court. Guests are encouraged to drop off a variety of school supply items to benefit school districts within the community. All school supplies will be donated to the Ashland Alliance and used for the Backpack Program they facilitate along with the local schools.
