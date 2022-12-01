ASHLAND — In 2022, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra has made an impressive effort to collaborate with local institutions and musicians throughout the Tri-State, seeking to further connect with the community that surrounds the acclaimed troupe. Another example of this effort is the upcoming production of the legendary ballet “The Nutcracker,” combining the symphony with the Ashland Youth ballet.
“The Nutcracker” will be performed by the Ashland Regional Dance Theater and the Youth Ballet in partnership with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets range from $25 to $45. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The first-ever production of The Nutcracker happened in the late 1800s in Russia.
The original choreographers were Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, yet over the years “The Nutcracker” has been adapted and tweaked and reworked by many talented people. Throughout those changes and interpretations, however, has been the constant and magnificent music written for the ballet by the great composer Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky, who lived from 1840 to 1893.
With a legendary score written by Tchaikovsky being an integral part of The Nutcracker, the Ashland Regional Dance Theater and the Youth Ballet was thrilled at the prospect of working with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra for this performance on Friday evening.
Directing “The Nutcracker for the Ashland Youth Ballet is Maria Whaley.
“We are so excited and feel very fortunate to work with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra,” said Whaley. “We have used an orchestra twice before for ‘The Nutcracker,’ but we have never had a full relationship forged with an more-organized orchestra like the Huntington Symphony until now, and we are very appreciative of this collaboration. We love the fact that our audience will get the full experience of the show with live music and live dancing along with beautiful and professional staging. It should be fantastic.”
Whaley is the right person to make this production of “The Nutcracker” happen, having directed the famous ballet many times.
“I have directed The Nutcracker about 33 times now,” said Whaley. “For me, I love the magic of the story of The Nutcracker ballet. I think that even though a lot of people know the storyline, there is always some new little nuance that every cast brings to life. I love that we can capitalize on that with the Ashland Youth Ballet and bring that mystery of the stage to the audience. The Nutcracker is a timeless classic and by the end of the story, everybody feels good, and it’s wonderful family entertainment.”
