ASHLAND — In 2022, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra has made an impressive effort to collaborate with local institutions and musicians throughout the Tri-State, seeking to further connect with the community that surrounds the acclaimed troupe. Another example of this effort is the upcoming production of the legendary ballet “The Nutcracker,” combining the symphony with the Ashland Youth ballet.

“The Nutcracker” will be performed by the Ashland Regional Dance Theater and the Youth Ballet in partnership with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets range from $25 to $45. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.

