HUNTINGTON — As a product of Cabell County schools, Ashley Stephens has always believed this community is a place of opportunity for children.
She spent 14 years teaching Spanish to students across the state, but now she spends her days building connections and relationships between schools and local businesses to showcase opportunities that exist, while hopefully creating more along the way.
As the family and community engagement facilitator, Stephens said the community is already full of people who want to help Cabell County youth, and part of her job is to direct those opportunities to the school or grade that would most benefit from partnerships, field trips or specific activities.
“We are super blessed to live in a place where everybody wants to help our kids. That’s awesome,” she said. “But also we have to make sure that there’s somebody to run point on that and to make sure that the right opportunities get to the right schools or the right groups of kids, and to make sure that it supplements our instruction and doesn’t distract from it.”
As the first in her position, Stephens has spent the past year establishing her role with the schools and families in the county, hoping to let them know she is available to help benefit students in any way. She described her role as a professional big sister for those she works with, meaning someone to call on no matter what the need.
Though her first year in the position included a lot of time researching best practices in professional development, communication opportunities, local business partnership opportunities and more, Stephens said she is excited to go into the new school year with a better arsenal of knowledge.
As she continues her work with Cabell County schools, Stephens said her long-term goal is to be a resource that quickly comes to mind when thinking of student needs and collective community growth.
“One of the things that’s most important to me is that I’ll be seen as a resource in the schools. I will reach out and say here are opportunities, but I want to make sure that everybody knows and feels comfortable reaching back to say here are the needs in some schools,” she said.
“It is my hope that when there is a student need or there is a communication need or an opportunity for community collaboration, that I’m in the top of their mind.”
Stephens also focuses on family engagement.
She has worked to communicate with families to improve engagement in schools by determining what engagement looks like for them because it can mean donating money, supplies or even time to the schools.
Virtually, Stephens created videos for families to watch to learn about resources available to them and their children, tips and more. Recently, that series was picked up by WSAZ-TV, and she gets to share information about state testing, social and emotional wellness, and heading back to school with the Tri-State.
Stephens said she hopes to provide families with as much information as possible to benefit students.
“And it’s not that my intention is to change anything — they’re really doing great. I think our families are incredible — but my intention is to make sure that they have the information that they need and that they’re empowered to help their kids in the best ways possible,” she said.
In addition to creating connections with businesses and families, another aspect of Stephens’ job is connecting with teachers.
Last year, Staff Night Out was created to give Cabell County teachers a chance to go out and have fun at local businesses with teachers they may share the same school building with, but also may hardly know.
Stephens said at first, teachers may have been apprehensive to spend a weeknight with their colleagues, but as more events happened, more teachers participated.
And while the teachers were not spending their time together creating lesson plans or grading homework, Stephens said connections that would benefit students were made during Staff Night Out, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic had everyone isolated and got some teachers out of the groove of working together.
“People that maybe are in the other end of the building or teaching a different subject or a different grade level that you wouldn’t have a reason to collaborate with, all of a sudden you’re on a team throwing axes or bowling or roller skating or whatever,” she said.
“And I think that that went miles in terms of kind of bringing everybody back together. They don’t seem super academic or productive on the surface. But they create connections, which, once they get back to their schools, those connections do all the things we need them to.”
Stephens said she hopes to continue expanding opportunities for students in Cabell County, whether those opportunities are through partnerships with Marshall University, Heritage Farm, the Kenova Pumpkin House or any other business in Cabell and surrounding counties.
In a position where the opportunities are endless, Stephens said she’s happy to be in a place where there are no limits to creativity, and she can always find new avenues for relationships between the schools, families and businesses.
To Stephens, Cabell County is a place where everything good happening is happening because of those who have stayed in or returned to the community to invest in its future, and now she can’t imagine doing her job anywhere else.
“I wouldn’t want to do this job anywhere else,” she said. “I’m fortunate here because I grew up here, I’m raising my kids here, that kind of thing. But also, Huntington and Cabell County is in such a cool place where nobody’s waiting for the cavalry.”